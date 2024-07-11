Dry, increasingly hot days ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will trend toward 100 degrees over the weekend with limited to no rain.

THURSDAY: Expect a mostly sunny day with highs in the middle 90s w/the heat remaining “tolerable” thanks to lower humidity.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and pleasant with another night of lows in the 60s!

FRIDAY: The heat builds! The sky stays mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

WEEKEND: Highs near 100 degrees both days as the weather stays generally dry underneath a ridge of high pressure. We may squeeze out a shower or two Sunday, but for now the chance looks bleak.

NEXT WEEK: Highs hover near 100° early next week with a couple showers Monday and Tuesday. There’s hope for the high pressure ridge to break down enough to allow more “normal” July rain chances to kick in Wednesday.