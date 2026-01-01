COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It was a dry start to the New Year with highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Rain and storms return tomorrow, grab the rain gear!

NEW YEAR’S NIGHT: It was a warm day. Lows will fall into the low to mid 40s overnight with passing clouds overhead and a slight breeze from the south.

FRIDAY: A low pressure system with move across the area and will bring showers and storms. You can expect rain to start Friday with storms mainly in the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid 60s in the afternoon with lows in the 50s overnight. Stay dry!

THE WEEKEND: After rain moves out early morning on Saturday, you can expect dry conditions the rest of the day with a partly cloudy sky overhead. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s both days and lows at night ranging from the 30s to 40s.