Dry pattern settles in just in time for Memorial Day Weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Rain exited the region early today, and the next week will remain dry as we gradually return to near-average temperatures.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Overnight lows in the mid-50s. West wind 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Calm wind.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-50s. Calm wind.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure is settling into the region, and will keep us dry over the extended forecast period. No major systems are expected and temperatures are set to return to near-normal with highs in the upper-80s to low-90s.