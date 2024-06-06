Dry, quiet, and calm…for now

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The cold front helped to clear out the rest of the rain and heavy clouds this afternoon. Drier air will help drop the humidity into the weekend. Another front will bring next rain chance for the end of the weekend.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds are continuing to clear out behind the passing cold front. A few passing clouds may be possible overnight and into early Friday morning. Humidity will be working itself out too. Overnight lows will be in the middle to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Get outdoors, if you can! A high pressure system will be moving in from the NW, this will help clear out any of the leftover clouds so expect plenty of sun. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s. A few cities may work their way into the lower 90s. With a clear sky, overnight lows will be slightly cooler, dropping into the lower 60s.

WEEKEND: Expect a warm weekend, with highs in the upper 8os/low to middle 90s. Saturday will be another great outdoors day. Conditions are going to be dry, with clouds beginning to fill back in during the afternoon. Another front will move in on Sunday, this is likely to bring in the next round for rain. At the moment, any storms do not look like they will become severe.