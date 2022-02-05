Dry skies define mundane week as drought conditions slowly begin to creep in

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Dry skies and mostly clear conditions define an otherwise uninteresting next 7 days here in Northeast Mississippi. A trough moving into the region Sunday and Monday will bring a small boost of cold air via cold front, which will help keep lows below freezing for the first half of next week. Lack of heavy cloud cover and sun will slowly boost temperatures throughout the weekend and next week, pushing us close to 60. SATURDAY: An unpleasantly cold Saturday morning makes way for a slightly less cold afternoon. Mostly clear skies will be prevalent throughout the day, but will not add much in the way of any warming. Clear skies throughout the night too will allow lows to drop back into the mid to high 20s overnight.

SUNDAY: Some slight warming Sunday leaves us with a significantly more mild high in the low 50s. Some cloud cover returns to the area but not enough to make a huge difference to warming. Plenty of sunshine sticks around for the most part, and the atmosphere continues to remain dry. Overnight lows also improve into the low 30s while continuing to sit below freezing.

NEXT WEEK: A weak cold front Monday will drop highs and lows ever so slightly. No rain with Monday’s front, and barring the stray shower, will be the case throughout next week. Despite the healthy rain totals of the past week the perpetuation of dry conditions in the twin states means that drought conditions slowly begin creeping back into the area. Temperatures will gradually climb throughout the week, thanks to some favorably dry and relatively clear conditions. Watch for highs to reach for 60 by our Friday, although lows will continue to remain in the 30s.