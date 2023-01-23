Dry start to the week, heavy rain returns Tuesday night

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a soggy, damp weekend, the weather temporarily dries out Monday. More rain arrives Tuesday evening.

MONDAY: Sun will return today, mixed with cloud cover at times. Highs will still reach the lower 50s – still a bit chilly for late January. Tonight does get briefly colder with lows in the upper 20s with frost likely.

TUESDAY: Sun starts the day, but clouds will increase quickly ahead of the next storm system. Most of the heaviest rain will hold off until after sunset.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Widespread and heavy rain is likely across the region as a powerful system moves through. Gusty winds up to 30-40 mph are also likely. At this point, the most unstable air will be to the south of the WCBI coverage area, keeping any appreciable severe weather risk in the Pine Belt to coastal regions.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will linger behind Tuesday night’s front as daytime temperatures stay in the 40s.

END OF WEEK: Cloud coverage will remain Thursday, but the sun should return by Friday as highs bounce back to the 50s.

WEEKEND: An early look at this upcoming weekend reveals dry weather Saturday and rain chances Sunday. The overall pattern looks to stay relatively active for the next several weeks, so expect a cold front about about every 3-5 days.