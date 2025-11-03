Dry Start to the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Starting your work week with lows in the 30s and 40s on Monday morning, but no rain in sight for the next several days as a High Pressure System moves into Mississippi.

TONIGHT: A cold night is ahead as lows will be in the mid to upper 30s in the morning hours. Patchy frost will be possible. Make sure to bundle up in the morning hours!

MONDAY: Highs will be in the mid 60s by the afternoon with a mostly clear sky overhead, a perfect day to to be outside!

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: Very much copy and paste of Monday with dry conditions and a mostly clear sky, but it will be a little bit more warm outside as highs will be in the 70s both days and lows in the mid 40s.