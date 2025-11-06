Dry Thursday Ahead of Storm Chances

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Dry weather is sticking with us through Thursday before the chance for some storms comes Friday.

THURSDAY: A nice day overall, with high temperatures reaching the upper-70’s. Clouds will build in throughout the day, but we won’t see any rain today.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Temperatures will remain steady, with an afternoon high temperatures in the upper-70’s. We are in a level 1 out 5 risk for seeing severe storms Friday and Saturday. We could see a couple rounds of isolated storms move through our area Friday afternoon-evening and again on Saturday afternoon. The main threats with any strong storms that do develop are strong, gusty winds and potentially some hail. We’ll continue to keep you updated as we head into tomorrow.

SUNDAY: Some isolated rain will persist across our area behind a passing cold front, but most of us will be dry throughout the day. Temperatures will be much cooler, with afternoon highs in the upper-50’s.