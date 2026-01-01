Dry & Warmer For New Year’s Day

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We are starting 2026 with temperatures in the 60’s and dry conditions. Rain and storms return to our area tomorrow.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: After a chilly start to the week, January 1st will bring warmer temperatures back to our area. Highs will be in the mid-60’s with sunny conditions.

FRIDAY: A low pressure system will move across our area, bringing the chance for rain Friday morning, followed by more showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening. Rain will clear out by early Saturday morning. High temperatures will be in the 60’s.

SATURDAY: After rain moves out early morning, we’ll be left with partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highs in the low-60’s.