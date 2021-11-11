Dry weather returns along with colder weather this weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Rain moved through the region this morning and afternoon, but we are all clear this evening across the region. Much cooler air arrives this weekend with our first freeze possible Saturday night.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and seasonably cool with lows in the upper-30s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to start the day with a few afternoon clouds. Afternoon highs in the upper-60s. Calm wind.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-30s. Northwest wind 3-5 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: We’ll have somewhat of a roller coaster in temperatures this weekend. High temperatures will be in the low-50s Saturday and then back to the low-60s Sunday. We are also forecasted to have our first freeze of the Fall this Saturday night with lows near 30 degrees.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Our kickoff forecasts show dry, but cool conditions for this Saturday’s games across the region. Be sure to pack a jacket for the late games, especially for the Ole Miss game in Oxford.