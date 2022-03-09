Drying out mid-week, rain and possible snow Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Soggy weather Tuesday gives way to drier weather in the near term. More rain and even snow becomes possible Friday night.

WEDNESDAY: While clouds are likely to stick around much of the day, the widespread rain from Tuesday is done. Spotty sprinkles are possible, but no additional measurable rain is expected. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 50s.

THURSDAY: In between weather systems, a decent weather day is expected with a mix of sun and clouds. Daytime highs should reach the upper 60s – quite pleasant after soggy, cloudy weather!

FRIDAY: Much of the day should be dry as clouds begin increasing yet again. Daytime highs may surpass 70 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: This is when things get quite interesting. Despite decent warming early in the day, an incredible surge of cold air is expected to arrive before any moisture departs the region in the evening. Rain is likely to break out across the region after sunset, and as cold air arrives, a rather quick changeover from rain to sleet to snow should occur for most of north to northeast MS. Any potential accumulation will be dictated by the duration and intensity of the snow and should be limited to grass and any elevated surfaces. For now, we will hold off on mentioning any specific accumulations in the forecast and stick to “accumulation possible”; stay tuned for additional updates on this likely-changing forecast.

WEEKEND: The main story will be the Arctic blast of air. Temperatures will start out below freezing Saturday morning, and despite sun through the day, highs will likely hold in the upper 30s. A bitter chill arrives Saturday night into Sunday with calming winds and a clear sky – lows will drop into the lower 20s or even upper teens. Sunshine all day Sunday will recover the afternoon temperatures into the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Another disturbance brings more rain chances late Monday into Tuesday. Highs both days should reach the low 60s.