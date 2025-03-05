Drying out with cooler temperatures for Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A line of showers and storms quickly pushes through this evening ahead of a strong cold front. Things dry out with much cooler conditions for Wednesday! Our next rain chance comes this weekend!

TONIGHT – A strong cold front pushes through this evening bringing a line of storms and gusty winds. The rain and storms quickly push through and then we’ll see some clearing overnight. Breezy conditions maintain through the night with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY – Much cooler conditions in store for our Wednesday with highs only topping out into the 50s! Clouds quickly rebuild back into NE MS with winds gusting up to 30+ mph. It will be a chilly night with overnight low temperatures dropping into the low 30s.

REST OF THIS WEEK – Sunshine returns by Thursday with highs staying in the upper 50s. We’ll have a brief warm up for Friday with highs climbing into the low 70s before rain chances return by the weekend.