Due to COVID-19 Amory Middle School will return to virtual learning

AMORY, MISS. (WCBI) – Positive COVID-19 tests are behind a move to make Amory Middle School virtual.

The school district reports three positive cases in the 7th grade over the past 48 hours.

State health guidelines require that grade to be closed to activities and gatherings.

So, today school administrators announced that Amory Middle will begin meeting virtually starting tomorrow, through the end of the semester on December 18th.

Free meals and Wi-Fi hotspots will be provided during that time.

The meals can be picked-up on school days between 10:30 and 12 in a drive-thru at the school’s cafeteria.