Due to COVID-19 increase all elective procedures are on hold

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – ICUs are as bad as what we saw in January, that’s just one of the takeaways from a Mississippi State Department of Health press conference today, and one of the reasons for new guidance.

The Delta variant continues to drive infections and hospitalizations. And that is now leading the Department of Health to issue new guidance to the public and new rules to hospitals.

Starting tomorrow, the COVID Plan System of Care will be in effect for all hospitals in the state. This will include a COVID rotation directing patients to hospitals with available beds. And effective Monday, August 1st – all elective procedures requiring hospitalization will be put on hold. These orders are in effect until August 15th.

The Department is also advising masking up in all indoor public spaces, even if you are fully vaccinated. And that schools should have all students, teachers, staff, and visitors wear masks indoors.

“On average with the level of immunity we have in our population, and the contagiousness of delta, if you catch it, and you’re not immune; if you catch it, and you haven’t been vaccinated, and you’re contagious, you’re probably going to give it to 3 people on average. So, who are those 3 people you’re going to give Coronavirus to, that you didn’t plan on giving it to? Right?,” said Dr. Thomas Dobbs. “‘Cause, it happens before you know it. You’re contagious before you know you’re symptomatic. And that’s the real challenge because we’re all in this together.”

As of Tuesday, 28 of the state’s hospitals are at full Intensive Care capacity.

Governor Tate Reeves has indicated he will not issue an order requiring masks in schools.