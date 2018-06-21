Duo arrested on a handful of drug charges in Tishomingo County

Below is a press release from The Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 20, 2018, Tishomingo Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Eastport Road in Iuka for Improper Equipment. During the traffic stop, deputies learned that the passenger had outstanding WARRANTS for her arrest. The passenger was detained by the deputies and the driver was found to have some alleged METHAMPHETAMINE on his person. Both the driver and passenger were then transported to the Tishomingo County Jail.

MICHAEL DEVAUGHN, 51-year-old, white male of CR 8340 Rienzi, Mississippi was officially charged with FELONY POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METHAMPHETAMINE). DEVAUGHN remains in custody at the Tishomingo County Jail awaiting bond to be set.

SHARON ENGLAND, 46-year-old, white female of 131 CR 5471 Baldwyn, Mississippi was served with outstanding misdemeanor WARRANTS that were issued from Justice Court of Tishomingo County. ENGLAND remains in custody at the Tishomingo County Jail as well.