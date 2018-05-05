Duo Charged In West Point Burglaries

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point Police arrest a man and woman in connection to recent burglaries.

52-year old William Stewart and 39-year Shevilla Pennington were both arrested and charged.

Officers say Stewart was arrested for two counts of burglary.

He’s accused of breaking into vending machines, taking cash, and stealing tools from two local businesses.

Pennington was also arrested in connection with burglary and Credit Card use with Intent to Defraud.

Both were taken to the Clay County Sheriff’s Department.