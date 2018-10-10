Duo jailed on drug charges

IUKA (WCBI) – A Tuesday arrest by Iuka Police and the Tishomingo County sheriffs department could be a case study on how not to transport drugs. Officers stopped a car on Quitman Street and it turns out that car was stolen from Lee County. Things grew worse when a large amount of methamphetamine and several bags of cocaine were found in the car.

35 year old Aaron Hicks of Corinth and 44 year old Lisa Shook of Tupelo both face felony possession of meth and cocaine charges. Shook faces an additional charge of possession of drugs in a jail facility when deputies located drugs on her while booking her.

Both remain jailed pending a court cond hearing.