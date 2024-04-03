Dwight Stevens wins Aberdeen mayoral election

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A longtime Aberdeen businessman will become the next mayor of the Monroe County town.

Unofficial results show Dwight Stevens with 783 votes to 691 for incumbent Mayor Charles Scott. Stevens is the owner of Stevens Auction Company, which specializes in high-end and rare antiques.

Stevens is also known for his efforts to restore old, historic buildings through his nonprofit, “Save Aberdeen Landmarks.”

Moments after the vote total was announced, we caught up with Stevens at his victory celebration. He said he has been working hard since announcing his candidacy on “Sunrise Saturday” late last year.

“We have been at it, since we were on your program, December 21. When we announced, it’s been a hard race, had a good team, everyone out working, doing their part, I’m glad it’s over, but I’m ready to hit the ground running,” said Stevens.

Stevens will be sworn in next month. On Thursday, we will talk to the mayor-elect about some of his priorities as he prepares to take office.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X