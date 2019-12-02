Dwyane Wade fires back at haters criticizing son’s appearance

Dwyane Wade came out in defense of his 12-year-old son, Zion, after internet trolls criticized his appearance in a family photo. The NBA legend’s wife and actress Gabrielle Union posted the picture last week for Thanksgiving.

The Instagram photo shows Wade, Union, Zion and baby Kaavia next to each other on stairs. While most complimented the photo, some haters took issue with Zion’s manicured nails and crop top. The former Miami Heat star responded to them on Twitter.

- Advertisement -

“I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo,” he tweeted. “Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so I get it. But here’s the thing—I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!”

Wade’s response was hailed online. “Shout out D. Wade for setting the example of a Black father loving and accepting their children as they are,” one user wrote. “There’d be a lot less trauma in our community if more Black dads were like this.”

“In our community, being given autonomy over your body, beliefs, image, & statements as a child isn’t a thing. That child is free & happy,” another user said.

“As a parent my only goal is that my kids feel that I see them, love them and support them,” Wade wrote back.

Wade and Union, Zion’s stepmom, have publicly supported the boy. Last September, the power couple designed a T-shirt that promotes inclusion and equality — and shows off their pride for Zion. In April, Zion attended the Miami Beach Pride Festival with Union.