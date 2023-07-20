Dyslexia Summit brings together educators, parents, professionals

The summit was sponsored by the Regional Rehab Center as a way to share methods for teaching dyslexic students

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It is estimated that one in five children suffers from dyslexia, a learning disorder that affects reading, writing, and spelling.

Finding ways to help those children was the topic of a summit in Tupelo.

For Dr. Melissa Thomas, finding ways to help kids with dyslexia succeed is crucial. As principal of Tupelo High School, she wants every student to reach his or her full potential. She also has a personal stake.

“I have two young ladies, daughters, who are 12 and 10, both are dyslexic and we are learning as we go,” Thomas said.

Thomas was one of the speakers during the Dyslexia Summit, organized by Tupelo’s Regional Rehab Center to inform educators, parents, and healthcare professionals.

“Just being aware and knowing what to look for, identifying those students early, and getting them the help they need, accommodating them and providing modifications as early as possible to help them become more confident, more skills-based and more successful,” Thomas said.

Early intervention and treatment for children with dyslexia is a community effort. The RRC offers dyslexia therapy, at no cost to clients. They have even been able to increase the number of therapists, but the need is still great.

“We still have a year wait for therapy and in seeing that we started talking to individuals about having a program, making a bigger impact, and helping those on our waiting list that might need more information, that’s how this kind of birthed,” said Robby Parman, with the RRC.

TPSD Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou has a son who is dyslexic and says it’s important for educators to know different strategies when teaching dyslexic students.

“I remember my son, the first time he took one of the Mississippi state tests, came home and said, ‘something is wrong with my brain’, and was crying. Nothing is wrong with his brain. There’s something wrong with that test and how we administer and prepare for that test. Our children can be successful; every child can be successful,” Picou said.

If you need more information about dyslexia or therapies offered by the Regional Rehab Center, go to regionalrehabcenter.com

