EAEOCS hosts Juneteenth Celebration in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Education Association of East Oktibbeha County Schools hosted a Juneteenth Celebration in the Oktibbeha Safe Room.

The event featured entertainment and speakers representing different schools within the district.

They spoke on the Road to Freedom in Education in Oktibbeha County

Jacqueline Ellis is the President of EAEOCS.

She says she hopes the event teaches everyone a little something about their history.

“I hope that it will be an enlightenment to realize the importance of keeping our history because it can often be forgotten and this little exercise we are doing today I feel that everyone will leave with something that they didn’t know. That’s the goal to be an educational tool within this community,” Ellis said.

Ellis said they hope to motivate young people to become involved in their community.

