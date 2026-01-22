Early afternoon accident slows traffic on highway 82 East

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An early afternoon accident slows traffic on Highway 82 East.

The crash happened around 2 pm in the eastbound lane of Highway 82, just east of the Macon/Meridian Exit.

A Toyota Pickup ran off the road and into the median, tearing out a section of the cable barrier there.

The cause of the accident and the condition of the driver are unknown at this time.

There was an impact significant enough to cause airbag deployment in the truck.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.