Early afternoon crash in Lowndes County sends 1 person to hospital

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An early afternoon crash in Lowndes County sends at least one person to the hospital.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 182 and Lee Stokes Road in the New Hope area.

A Lexus SUV and a motorcycle collided.

Witnesses reported that the driver of the motorcycle was taken from the scene by a medical helicopter.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter