NORTHEAST, Miss. (WCBI) – Early damage assessments are coming in from this week’s storms.

The National Weather Service said six twisters tore through Mississippi.

Those tornadoes hit the central part of the state. The highest-rated was an EF-2 in Wayne County.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says 15 counties reported damage.

Three homes were affected in both Itawamba and Winston Counties.

These are preliminary numbers.

MEMA has not had any reports of injuries or fatalities.