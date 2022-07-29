Early morning car crash turns into homicide investigation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An early morning car crash turns into a homicide investigation in east Columbus.

The vehicle crashed on Shannon Avenue, just off Lehmberg Road, at about 5:45 AM.

It appears the driver hit a parked car and flipped over.

When emergency responders got 55-year-old Willie Jennings out of the vehicle they found he had been injured.

He died a short time later at the hospital.

Now, investigators are trying to determine where the victim was shot.

Right now, Columbus police are investigating the homicide.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says an autopsy has been ordered.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips App.