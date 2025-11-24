Early morning chase leads to a teen’s arrest in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An early morning joy ride through a business parking lot leads to the arrest of a Tupelo teen.

Tupelo Police were called to Walmart on North Gloster just before 4 am on Sunday, November 16, for a reckless driver in the business’s parking lot.

Officers spotted the vehicle, which reportedly ran a red light at the intersection of Barnes Crossing Road and Mall Drive.

They tried to pull the driver over, but he sped up and got onto Highway 45 South.

Police gave chase, but stopped due to public safety concerns.

After further investigation, the driver was identified as 19-year-old Kendrick K. Smith of Tupelo.

Smith was arrested on Thursday, November 20, and charged with Felony Fleeing.

He had previously been arrested on separate charges.

A judge set his bond at $10,000.

