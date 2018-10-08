Early morning Columbus nursing home fire, no injuries

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- It was an early start for patients at a Columbus nursing home, after a fire broke out Monday morning.

Fire crews were called out to the Aurora Health and Rehabilitation Center, shortly after 4 a.m.

A nurse tells WCBI smoke started to fill hall 6 and then the alarms went off. All of the patients were quickly evacuated.

The fire has since been put out. We’re told there is no damage to the building, but there is a lot of smoke.

“We were called out this morning to a fire at Aurora Health and Rehab,” Columbus firefighter Edmund Brock said. “What we can tell you at this time is that the fire has been put out and all the patients have been evacuated from the building. Everyone is accounted for. We have other facilities that have come in and are assisting with transporting patients to different locations.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Patients will be temporarily staying at Fairview Baptist Church. If you have a loved one at the facility, you can contact 205-712-8028 for any questions or concerns.