Early morning crash in Columbus leaves one person injured

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One person was injured in an early morning crash in Columbus on October 28.

The accident happened at the intersection of 21st and Main Streets.

Columbus police said one vehicle was on Main and the other was traveling South on 21st Street when the collision happened.

The road was partially blocked while crews cleared the scene.

It’s believed the injuries were minor to the driver of one of the vehicles.

The crash remains under investigation by CPD.

