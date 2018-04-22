Early Morning Homicide In Chickasaw County

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A homicide investigation is underway in Chickasaw County.

Sheriff James Meyers says it happened early Sunday morning, off of Highway 41 north of Okolona.

The sheriff says the victim is a female.

The victim’s name is not being released until her family has been notified.

The sheriff says investigators aren’t going to release any more information regarding the case until all family is notified.

This is an ongoing investigation.

WCBI will bring you all of the information as more details are released.