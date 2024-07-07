Early morning shooting in Macon leaves one person dead

Macon Police Chief Davine Beck says it happened Saturday, July 6, shortly after 2 a.m. on Pearl Street.

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Macon Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left a female dead.

Macon Police Chief Davine Beck says it happened on July 6, shortly after 2 a.m., on Pearl Street.

A vehicle drove up beside a car and fired one shot through the passenger side window.

The victim died at the scene.

Ciara Sharda Latham is charged with aggravated domestic violence and murder.

No bond has been set.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the case.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Macon PD or Crimestoppers.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X