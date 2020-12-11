Early Saturday morning showers, more rain Sunday night

We’re expecting a couple of chances for rain this weekend, but there will still be plenty of dry weather too. One round of showers will move through before sunrise Saturday, and another will move in Sunday night. Cooler and drier weather returns next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Overcast skies will continue tonight with a few showers possible after 10pm. Rain will become more steady after midnight and persist through early Saturday morning. We’re not expecting severe weather, but rain could be a bit heavier at times. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid 50s with breezy southeasterly winds.

SATURDAY: Most of the rain will be done by 8am Saturday, but some lighter showers are possible through the morning. We’re expecting the afternoon and evening to be dry and we could even see a little sun after lunch. Highs will be in the mid 60s with southerly winds becoming northwesterly through the day.

SUNDAY: Most of Sunday will be dry and mostly cloudy. Another round of rain will move in by 6pm Sunday and continue into the overnight. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with morning lows in the 30s and highs in the mid 50s. Again, no severe weather is expected. Rain totals from Saturday and Sunday could approach 1 inch.

MONDAY-FRIDAY: Cooler air will continue for all of next week with highs in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s. We’ll start the week off with a few clouds on Monday and remain partly cloudy for the rest of the week. Aside from a shower or two Tuesday night and Wednesday, most of next week will be dry.

