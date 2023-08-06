Early soybean crop in Starkville looks good as it nears harvest

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s 2.3 million acre soybean crop is looking strong late in its growing season.

Soybeans are used in everyday products like food, and animal food, and they also have industrial benefits and alternative fuels.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates 72% of the crop is in good or excellent condition.

They estimate more than 96% of the crop is blooming, and 7% is coloring as it nears harvest.

Trent Irby, soybean specialist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service, says harvest should begin in early August, although the majority won’t be harvested until early September.