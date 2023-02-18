Early spring as temperatures remain unseasonably warm

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs hit 80 amid a trend of well-above average temperatures over the next week. Skies remain mostly dry next week, other than a lone rain chance on Wednesday.

SUNDAY: Highs touch the low 60s as temperatures continue to warm across the region. Lows drop into the upper 40s overnight. Mostly cloudy skies mark the beginning of heavier cloud cover but no rain is expected.

NEXT WEEK: Remarkably for February, highs climb into the 80s by next Thursday. Lows likewise climb into the low 60s by overnight Wednesday, before dropping into the 50s heading into next weekend. Our lone rain chance comes in the form of of a shortwave trough that will move through the region Wednesday.