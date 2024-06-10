Early week front brings big drop in humidity

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Sunday night’s storms are out, and another front is bringing more pleasant air for the first half of the week.

MONDAY: Save for a rogue shower or storm early, a front will usher in much drier air through the day as the sky becomes mostly sunny. Highs should top out in the 80s.

MONDAY NIGHT: With drier air coming in, overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s.

TUE/WED: Expect a nearly fully sunny sky with highs in the middle 80s and lows in the upper 50s to near 60° – really nice for mid June!

REST OF WEEK: The heat builds through late week into the weekend. We’re looking at a more prolonged stretch of 90+ degree temps with little chance for rain through Saturday.