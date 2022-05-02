Early-week rain chances make way for sunshine later

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Chances for scattered thunderstorms early next week make way for clear skies near the end. A cold front Friday will knock highs into the upper 70s which will recover into the upper 80s by Sunday thanks to plentiful sunshine. MONDAY: Afternoon highs max out in the low 80s with yet another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain should mostly be an evening affair as lows dip into the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Like Monday, Tuesday promises more chances for some rain in the forecast. Any storms will be scattered in nature and little in the way of severe weather is expected. Highs reach into the low 80s while lows sit in the upper 60s once again.