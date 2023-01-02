Early-week severe threat keeps us on our overnight toes

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: A cold front early next week heralds the potential for severe weather ahead of the front late Monday into Tuesday. Highs subsequently drop from the low 70s into the low 50s by Thursday. Lows drop from the upper 60s into the low 30s by overnight Thursday.

MONDAY: Highs hit the low 70s as scattered showers and thunderstorms take shape across the region. Showers are possible as early as around sunrise before activity is projected to increase in the afternoon. Later in the evening, the potential for severe weather increases and continues throughout the evening and into Tuesday morning. Lows hang around in the mid to upper 60s overnight.

TUESDAY: A brief lull will ensue in the very early hours Tuesday before another line of storms will make it’s way through the region leading up to and a bit after sunrise. Severe potential with this second round of storms is also a possibility, and we will keep you updated as the situation evolves. Highs top out in the low 70s once again while lows take a drop into the mid to upper 50s as our cold front finally arrives in the area.