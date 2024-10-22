Warm and getting warmer

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Through the week, the warming trend will continue. A weekend cold front will likely drop temps a few degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Staying cool and clear for another night. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

REST OF WEEK: Warming trend keeps on going! High temperatures continue climbing into the middle to upper 80s Wed-Fri. Sun maintains with us through the end of the week too!

WEEKEND: Highs will remain in the 80s Saturday but could drop into the upper 70s Sunday thanks to some increase in cloud coverage. A weak front could also spark a few isolated showers, but until we see better consistency in the models, rain chances were kept out of the forecast for now.