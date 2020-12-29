Earnest Honored with BEE Award

TUPELO, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) — Jeremy Earnest, certified nursing assistant, unit coordinator and relief staffing specialist with the Nursing Resource Pool, recently received North Mississippi Medical Center’s BEE (Beyond Exceptional Expectations) Award.

Earnest was nominated by the daughter of a hospital patient. “During her stay there, she had been very weak,” the daughter wrote. “Slowly, day by day, she started feeling more like herself again. One thing my mother does every day is wash and fix her hair—even on days she doesn’t leave the house. After five days in the hospital, she told me that she thought she could tolerate getting her hair washed.” That night, the daughter asked Earnest to do so.

“Jeremy said he had never done a ‘bun’ before but that he was going to try to fix her up!” the daughter wrote. “Jeremy took excellent care of my mother the few nights he was up there, but that weekend night he went above and beyond for her. He washed her hair in the cap, brushed it, then put it up out of the way from her high flow oxygen machine straps. I appreciate Jeremy so much for stepping out of his comfort zone and giving my mom the care that I could not provide for her since she was allowed no visitors at the time.”

Earnest attended Houston High School and earned his GED in 2011. He earned an associate degree from Itawamba Community College, where he also completed a certificate in phlebotomy and training as a certified nursing assistant. A Tupelo resident, Earnest received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Mississippi University for Women in May. He plans to pursue a master’s degree in health care administration at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

He received a certificate, a BEE Award pin, a bouquet donated by Bishop’s Flower Shop and a cake. The BEE Award is given to a deserving caregiver each month at NMMC. Nomination forms are available throughout NMMC or at www.nmhs.net/bee-award. For more information, call (662) 377-3431 or email BEEAwards@nmhs.net.