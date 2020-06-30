East Columbus Bridge Reopens

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An east Columbus bridge repair project is complete, almost a week early.

The work was done on Lehmberg Road, near the intersection of Highway 50, and was finished on Tuesday morning.

- Advertisement -

The bridge was expected to reopen on July 6th.

City leaders believe debris from floodwaters caused most of the deterioration.

Engineers found the damage and determined it needed immediate repair.

In a statement, Mayor Robert Smith says the repairs should last at least 50 years.