COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – East Columbus Gym is getting a facelift.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Columbus City Council voted to take $22,000 of ARPA money to boost the curb appeal at the popular recreation spot.

Plans include new landscaping, signage, and paint.

The city will also do some additional maintenance around the building.

It’s been a busy Summer at the gym. The parking lot was recently repaved, and additional security cameras were installed.