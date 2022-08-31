East Columbus shooting leads to active manhunt in Starkville

STARKVILLE/COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An east Columbus shooting leads to an active manhunt in Starkville.

Right now, law enforcement is searching for a suspect who ran from deputies.

There has been a heavy law enforcement presence for over an hour on Jackson Street.

Much of the search is centered between Hospital and Garrad Roads.

Interim Columbus Police Chief Doran Johnson says there was a shooting in the 800 block of Hemlock Street just after 4 o’clock this afternoon.

The reports CPD has is that someone jumped out of a vehicle and started shooting at another person in front of that home.

Although the victim was shot multiple times, he did return fire.

Fast forward to about 5 PM and we learned an Oktibbeha County deputy attempted to pull over the suspect’s car. Two people have been detained but there is one suspect that ran from deputies.

They are not searching for that person. No description of the suspect has been released.

The condition of the shooting victim is unknown at this time.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more as it develops.