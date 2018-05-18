East Mississippi Community College names interim president

SCOOBA, Miss. (WCBI) – East Mississippi Community College finds a familiar name to help lead the school while it finds a new president.

EMCC President Emeritus Dr. Rick Young is named interim president by the community college’s board of trustees.

- Advertisement -

He started work Friday.

Young worked for EMCC for more than 40 years, serving 11 of those as president.

Dr. Thomas Huebner took over for Young back in 2015.

Huebner resigned earlier this month, after it was revealed he was a finalist for the Meridian Community College President job.