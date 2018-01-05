East Tennessee Furniture Store Wins Buyer’s Award At Tupelo Market

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A family owned business from East Tennessee wins the buyer’s award at the Tupelo Furniture Market.

“Zak’s Fine Furniture” based out of Johnson City Tennessee, received the award during a dinner and reception this evening.

Buyers for the store have been coming to the Tupelo Furniture Market for years, selecting products for their 65,000 square foot showroom.

Scott Bowman owns and manages the store his Dad started and he says the Tupelo market is special for many reasons.

“Tupelo Furniture Market is a little different, the more value oriented pieces, you can really find things that you can really maintain your margins with at the Tupelo Market. The furniture industry has gotten so cost competitive , you have to really buy sharp to stay ahead of the game in the retail industry and the Tupelo market is a great place to do that,” Bowman said.

The Tupelo Furniture Market runs through Sunday. Thousands of exhibitors and buyers from across the nation are attending the bi annual market.

zaksfurniture.com