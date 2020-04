BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WCBI) — East Union head football coach Kevin Walton is stepping down from his position.

The Daily Journal’s Dennis Clayton was the first to report, WCBI confirmed the news Tuesday.

Walton went 35-23 in five seasons with the Urchins, leading the program to its first division title in 2018, and going back-to-back in 2019. East Union reached the postseason in each season with Walton at the helm.