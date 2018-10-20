East Union, South Pontotoc Wins Program-First Softball Titles

WATCH: The 2018 slow-pitch softball season came to an end, Saturday, with the state championships played in Ridgeland, Mississippi.

In the Class I Championship, East Union swept Eupora with scores of 14-6 and 25-16. The win sends Lady Urchins softball home with the program’s first softball state championship.

In Class II, South Pontotoc overcame a roller coaster of emotions to top Newton County for the championship.

The Lady Cougars walked-off game one, winning 12-11, thanks to a Destiny Catledge three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to tie it up. Newton County would go on to win game two, 15-0.

South Pontotoc bounced back, winning game three, 11-7.

The state championship is South Pontotoc’s first team championship, and the softball program’s first, as well.