East Webster Elementary uses different strategies to encourage literacy

"A" Rated East Webster Elementary recently took a different approach to get students interested in reading and writing.

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Education is hosting regional literacy meetings across the state for parents of students in kindergarten through third grade.

The goal is to help parents and educators get on the same page when it comes to children developing the reading skills required for fourth grade.

WCBI talked with administrators and teachers at an area school to learn about the strategies they use to get students interested in reading.

East Webster Elementary Principal Jennifer Carver said literacy is the foundation for all subjects when it comes to school, and getting their students interested is something they work on as soon as they walk through their doors. Sometimes the best cheat sheet when it comes to learning is going back to the basics.

“Last year, we switched from an accelerated reader where kids were taking tests for reading and we have something called a hundred book club where we switched to and it kinds of going back old school where we just basically have a reading log for when kids,” said Carver.

Once students read a certain amount of books they are able to earn prizes.

Kindergarten teacher Kayla Carpenter said reading skills start as soon as students enter the classroom and to build skills you have to break things down.

“In kindergarten, we do a lot of moving around because they are constantly needing to be engaged, so for example, we sing songs a lot, we move from station to station doing center rotations is key, and having a lot of manipulative hands and hands-on learning,” Carpenter said.

Sometimes getting ahead of the curve requires paying extra attention to students.

“Our school is great when it comes to intervention. We are constantly pulling kids that need extra one-on-one help and teachers as well as interventionists we have at school because we are constantly trying to get on the ball before it snowballs into failure,” Carpenter said.

Not only is it important for students to continue learning at home, but Carpenter said it’s crucial for parents and guardians to take the time and understand what their children are reviewing during the school day.

“Know what they are learning at school. If you don’t know ask a teacher. The teachers are always willing to communicate and let the parents know what they are doing in class so they can help them work collaboratively to help their child be a success,” Carpenter said.

