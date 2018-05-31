East Webster/ICC’s Bailie Springfield Signs with Southern Miss

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI/LetsGoICC.com) – Itawamba Community College’s Bailie Springfield signed with the University of Southern Mississippi softball team on Thursday.

“The coaches made me feel at home when I went to visit,” said Springfield. “I like the way they are building their program and I hope I can help them continue to get better.”

Springfield, a right-handed pitcher, earned Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) Pitcher of the Year after going 20-5 with a 1.54 ERA, 123 strikeouts, seven shutouts and one no-hitter in 150.1 innings pitched for the No. 3 Indians. Her 20 wins set program’s the record for most wins in a single season.

Offensively, the East Webster grad batted .296 on the year with 21 RBI and 35 runs scored. She had 40 hits with team-highs in doubles (11), triples (3) and a pair of home runs. Springfield only struck out five times in 135 at-bats to go along with her .342 on-base percentage and .467 slugging percentage. Defensively, Springfield had a .974 fielding percentage with only three errors and six double plays in 117 chances as a pitcher, shortstop and third baseman.

“This is a big day for Bailie and her family and ICC softball,” said ICC softball coach Andy Kirk. “You’re glad to see all the hard work she has put in pay off with a Division I scholarship. Bailie is an easy player to coach. She works hard and brings it every day and that’s really going to help her be successful on the next level. ”

Springfield played one season with the Indians after transferring from Delta State. She earned National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Region teams and will be eligible for All-American honors from both associations.

The Indians (41-11) finished No. 3, their highest-ever ranking, in the country and advanced to the semifinals of the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament and the championship game of the MACJC Tournament after winning the MACJC regular season championship.