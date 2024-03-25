Easter Bunny starts to make rounds visiting in the Golden Triangle

While this event is annual for H&R Block they chose to partner up with the Magnolia & Omega Insurance company this year.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Easter Bunny is making rounds throughout the Golden Triangle and made a stop at the H&R Block in Columbus on Highway 45 for an Easter block party.

While this event is annual for H&R Block they chose to partner up with the Magnolia & Omega Insurance company this year.

They helped give families free hot dogs, chips, and drinks with a special appearance from the Easter Bunny.

There were also Easter Eggs that were filled with candy given out to kids.

This year, Easter falls on Sunday, March 31st.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X