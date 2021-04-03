WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- West Point residents hosted an Easter egg hunt for families in the community.

A very special guest joined in the festivities. The Easter bunny greeted crowds and took pictures with kids.

Even during the pandemic, event coordinators are thankful to put on the event.

“Last year we didn’t get to have anything for Easter in the community Easter egg hunt and a business donated all their Easter eggs last year and so we saved them for this year and the police department and a couple of other people in the community got together and we stuffed eggs for hours; hundreds of eggs and then we hid them out in the park downtown it was a beautiful day and we couldn’t be more proud to be outside and enjoy being together,” said event coordinator Lisa Klutts.

Coordinators thank the community for coming out and spreading Easter joy with family and friends.