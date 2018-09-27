ECEC Students Learn The Value Of Giving As They Collect Loose Change For The NICU

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Hundreds of Pre K students at Tupelo’s Early Childhood Education Center have been collecting loose change for a special project.

The youngsters brought in $1,500 and a big check was given to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit during an assembly.

- Advertisement -

Two teachers helped organize the fundraiser and both have NICU babies.

“We try and do fundraisers throughout the year , things to give back to the community or other places and we thought this would be a great way to give back to something that was local,” said ECEC Teacher Holly Allgood.

“I remember Holly saying, when I was in the hospital, she said, this is a club no one wants to ever join but when you do you wouldn’t trade it for the world, and we love our NICU and all the doctors and nurses and we are just so proud of our students,” said ECEC Teacher Marlee May.

NICU babies who are now students at ECEC were able to help present the check. That ceremony was part of the monthly “Bee Tastic” student awards at the Tupelo school.